AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a January southeast Austin hit-and-run that left one person injured, according to a APD news release.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Jan. 29, officers responded to reports of an injured a 22-year-old pedestrian lying in the roadway in the 2100 block of Burton Drive, the release said.

According to police, an unknown driver hit the man while he was crossing the street. The driver left the scene without attempting to render aid or call 911.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle is urged to contact APD at (512) 974-5017. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.