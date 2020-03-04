APD searching for gunman who fired into North Lamar restaurant Tuesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators are looking for a man who shot a gun inside a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Tuesday night.

Police said a disturbance occurred at a restaurant on the 9700 block of North Lamar. The suspect left the scene and returned with a gun, firing it into a window and striking one person, police said. The suspect then took off before officers could arrest him.

APD reports the victim is expected to make a full recovery from non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on scene told police they believe the suspect was homeless, but APD is unable to confirm this information as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to this shooting are encouraged to call police.