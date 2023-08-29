AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a north Austin criminal trespassing case.

APD said the man allegedly entered a north Austin couple’s home in the 4400 block of Whispering Valley Drive Saturday morning. That’s located just north of Duval Road and west of MoPac Expressway.

Police said the couple saw the man standing in their bedroom when they woke up, and he ran away shortly after.

Anyone who recognizes him may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.