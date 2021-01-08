APD searches for other victims after suspect accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with aggravated sexual assault of a child Friday.

APD says Steven Ahlberg sexually abused a then-5-year-old child at the Reggio Emilia Multilingual Preschool Academy in southwest Austin from November 2017 to October 2018. The child, who is now eight years old, told her family about the alleged abuse in November 2020, APD says.

The victim told her family the alleged abuse happened on more than one occasion, APD says. APD would like parents who had kids enrolled in the school from October 2016 to November 2020 to come forward with any information about suspected physical or sexual abuse of children.

APD says as a result of the investigation, Family Protective Services barred Ahlberg from “having any access to the school or its children starting on December 4, 2020,” and banned him from the premises and having any contact with children who attend, or used to attend, the school.

APD will have a press conference to offer more details and answer questions from the media at 2 p.m. We will stream the press conference in this article and on our Facebook page.