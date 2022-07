AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a missing person case Sunday.

Keaton Long, 27, was last heard from at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to APD, he has not contacted his family since.

Long was described as a 6 foot, 0 inches white male weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.