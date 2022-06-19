AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit asked for help locating a missing man.

Samuele Sellers, 45, was last seen Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 500 N. Interstate 35. Sellers was in Austin visiting from Houston and is not familiar with the area, according to APD.

Sellers was described as a White man measuring 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has gray hair, a beard and a tattoo of a shamrock on the left side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange triangles with brown and black checkered pants and a car seat belt for a belt. He may be carrying a black and white backpack.



APD said that due to a medical condition, he requires daily medication and might hear voices if not properly medicated.

According to APD, he is also prone to dehydration and holds his head to the side with his shoulder elevated.