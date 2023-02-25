AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Austin Police Department said it was attempting to locate a missing and endangered person last seen in southeast Austin.

APD said 33-year-old Nikko Jackson was last known to be near the 4400 block of Stassney Lane at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“It is unknown where Nikko may have gone, or who he may be with,” police said.

APD described Nikko as a 5’6” Black man weighing 190 pounds. Police said he has short black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and gray Jordan shoes.

According to APD, Nikko needs an oxygen tank and daily medications, and he requires weekly medical procedures. Police said Nikko is an individual experiencing homelessness and frequents the Austin downtown area.

If located, please call 911 for EMS. Anyone with information on Nikko’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department’s missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.