AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Austin Police Department said it was attempting to locate a missing and endangered person last seen in downtown Austin.

APD said 33-year-old Nikko Jackson was last seen near the Dell Seton Medical Center on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m.

“Jackson’s relatives are worried for his wellbeing due to his need for immediate medical assistance related to a serious chronic illness,” police said.

APD described Jackson as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Black man weighing 190 pounds. Police said he has black hair and was last seen wearing a dark jacket over a hospital gown.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department’s missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.