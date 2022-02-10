APD searches for woman last seen at storage facility in central Austin

APD is asking for the public’s help in finding Valerie Wilks, (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 58-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 6.

Police said 58-year-old Valerie Wilks was last seen just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Cube Storage located at 5656 N. Interstate 35 in central Austin.

Police said Wilks has health conditions that cause concern for her immediate welfare. Wilks is also from out of town.

Wilks is 5’6″ tall, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, purple dress and a white shirt.

If anyone sees Wilks, call 911 immediately, Austin Police said.