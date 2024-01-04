AUSTIN (KXAN) – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after the Austin Police Department had to call the SWAT team out to a hotel in northeast Austin.

An APD public information officer said during a briefing that police received a 911 call around 1:46 a.m. reporting a domestic disturbance in a hotel room at the Homewood Suites on Center Lake Drive. The caller also reported there were guns and knives in the room.

That area is between West Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass off Interstate 35 in northeast Austin.

APD arrived at the scene around 1:51 a.m. The suspect refused to open the door.

APD said a woman could be heard from inside the room saying police were not needed, but officers attempted contact for about 20 minutes before backing away.

APD’s SWAT team responds to scene on Center Lake Drive, off Parmer Lane in North Austin, early the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

APD’s SWAT team responds to scene on Center Lake Drive, off Parmer Lane in North Austin, early the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

APD’s SWAT team responds to scene on Center Lake Drive, off Parmer Lane in North Austin, early the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Another 911 call from inside the same room came in around 2:22 a.m., and the caller said they needed police because the suspect wouldn’t let anyone out of the room and said the suspect was armed, according to APD.

Police attempted to contact the suspect again around 2:30, and the suspect started making threats to harm his family and officers. APD then called in SWAT.

The SWAT team, negotiators and other specialized units responded to assist, and the suspect was ultimately taken into custody.

The APD PIO said the incident was “brought to peaceful resolution.”

There were around seven people in the hotel room, according to APD.

This was the second SWAT call overnight that APD responded to. The other was on East Stassney Lane just hours before this one began.

The PIO said police were “a bit strained” due to the two separate SWAT calls overnight and that they had to call in additional SWAT personnel to help with the SWAT call at the hotel.