AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday that happened in north Austin and left one juvenile injured. The scene is still active at this time, according to police.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police said officers responded to an urgent call in the 1100 block of Fairfield Drive, which is near Navarro High School. When officers arrived, they said they found a juvenile with gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Austin ISD letter to community

The incident happened off campus, according to a letter sent to the Navarro High School community that was provided to KXAN.

The letter stated a “young man” came to the campus looking for medical help, and the school immediately called EMS.

The campus went into “secure” during the incident, which means no one can leave or enter school buildings, the letter states. The “secure” was lifted after police determined the area was safe.

The letter states Austin ISD police are doing additional patrols around the campus for the rest of Thursday.