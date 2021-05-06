APD says no crime occurred after investigating viral PETA dog video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it investigated a video circulating online that appears to show a woman hitting a dog and said it found “no criminal offense occurred” in the case.

It said it had taken steps to ensure the dog’s safety, but didn’t elaborate.

“The safety of the animal is not in jeopardy,” APD said. KXAN asked APD if the dog is still with its owner and for the latest on its current condition and will update this story when it responds.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals highlighted the video on its website, saying the footage was “captured recently at a residence in Austin, Texas.” It said it and the person who took the video had reported the situation to authorities.

PETA also asked people to “politely urge” APD, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and Mayor Steve Adler via email, and to post on APD’s and the DA’s Facebook pages. A post on APD’s page had more than 700 comments as of Thursday at 1 p.m. Old posts on the Travis County DA’s Facebook page also have comments related to the dog’s case.

APD said it worked with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to “conduct a thorough and exhaustive investigation.”

The Austin Police Department has an animal cruelty unit that has one sergeant, two detectives and a civilian specialist and works out of the Animal Services Center. According to its website, people should call 3-1-1 if they want to report animal abuse or 9-1-1 if an animal is in immediate danger.