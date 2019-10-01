APD: Robbery suspect dragged victim with his car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of a dragging a victim with his car.

Police say the robbery happened near the In-N-Out parking lot at 2700 Guadalupe Street just north of the University of Texas campus in July.

Bradford Scott Childers, 42, gave the victim a ride from another location. When Childers realized the victim didn’t have money for gas, he grabbed the victim’s phone and dragged him with his vehicle for several blocks, according to police.

Police say Childers hit a large tree planter to shake the victim from his vehicle and left the scene. The victim sustained numerous gashes, bruises, and scrapes to his body.

A witness was able to get a license plate of the suspect vehicle, which led detectives to Childers being named as the suspect, according to police.

Police provided this description of Childers:

Black male

42 years of age

6’1”, 245 pounds

May have a mustache and goatee

Has pierced ears

APD will update the media on this case Tuesday afternoon