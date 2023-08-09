AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police responded to a bomb hotshot call Wednesday at a central Austin hospital due to a reported explosion in the parking garage.

APD said the call came in at 5:23 p.m. at St. David’s Medical Center on East 32nd Street.

Police said there have been no injuries reported, and they haven’t found damage to the hospital. APD is still investigating the nature of the explosion.

The parking garage is closed temporarily Wednesday evening and APD said to expect delays around the hospital. Police are expected to provide an update when the scene is secure.

A hotshot call is defined by APD as “incidents which are in progress and are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety.”

KXAN has reached out to the Austin Fire Department for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more information.