APD responds to an officer-involved shooting in south Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police lights file photo (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in south Austin Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the 6900 block of Shadywood Drive, near East William Cannon Drive, at around 7:38 p.m.

There are no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story.