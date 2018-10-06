APD responds to an officer-involved shooting in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in south Austin Friday evening.
The shooting took place in the 6900 block of Shadywood Drive, near East William Cannon Drive, at around 7:38 p.m.
There are no further details available at this time.
This is a developing story.
