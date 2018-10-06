Austin

APD responds to an officer-involved shooting in south Austin

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 09:11 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:15 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in south Austin Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the 6900 block of Shadywood Drive, near East William Cannon Drive, at around 7:38 p.m.

There are no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story.

 

