Man with felony warrants in custody following south Austin SWAT call

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department placed a man under arrest for outstanding warrants following a SWAT call in south Austin Sunday night.

APD first responded to a SWAT call in the 300 block of Craigmont Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday. That’s located west of South Congress Avenue and north of William Cannon Drive.

APD arrived on scene and later contacted SWAT to assist. Homes neighboring the suspect’s location were evacuated as part of APD protocol, officials added.

An officer with the department’s public information office said during a briefing the subject had felony warrants for his arrest from Bastrop and Hays Counties and was inside a house on that block. A private security officer came to serve the warrants when the suspect entered a residence and didn’t leave, officials added.

The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT call in the 300 block of Craigmont Drive on Sunday night.. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s was placed under arrest. No one was hurt during the incident, officials said.

No reverse 9-1-1 calls — or a contact system to alert residents of an emergency situation — were used in this instance, officials confirmed.