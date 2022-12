Austin Police responded to a SWAT situation in east Austin Thursday (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene responding to a barricaded subject/SWAT call in the 4400 block of Airport Boulevard.

Officials asked people to avoid the area.

An APD spokesperson is expected to provide more information during a media briefing.

