APD removes credit card skimmer at North Austin gas pump

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A credit card skimmer found at a North Austin 7-Eleven at the 12000 block of N. Mopac Expwy. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police found and removed a credit card skimmer from a North Austin gas station Monday.

An inspector from the Texas Department of Agriculture found a credit card skimming device on pump #3 at a North Austin 7-Eleven at the 12000 block of N. Mopac Expwy. Austin Police then removed the device and kept it as evidence for a criminal investigation.

One of the responsibilities of the TDA is to look for illegal credit card skimmers at more than 400,000 gas pumps across the state. If found, the device is reported to local law enforcement to be removed and criminally investigated.

If someone notices that a credit card scanner looks like it has been tampered with, TDA advises customers to go to another pump or pay for their gas in the store. Any fraudulent charges should be reported to the proper financial institution immediately.