AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn and Ring camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.
APD said at about 12:28 a.m., 911 received a call about a man with a gun in the 2200 block of S. 3rd St. The caller said the man seemed to be scared of something inside his own home before pointing his rifle inside and firing.
According to police, an officer arrived and gave Moonesinghe a verbal command to drop the gun before firing his department-approved firearm at Moonesinghe. APD said Moonesinghe was struck and fell to the ground, and the rifle was on the ground at his side.
After not receiving a response from Moonesinghe after he was shot, officers began life-saving measures, according to police.
Austin-Travis County EMS officials arrived at the scene nine minutes later, and Moonesinghe was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Austin Police released a Ring camera video that shows Moonesinghe outside his home with his rifle, pointing it at something off-camera and saying, “Are you sure you want this?” before firing the weapon. In the background you see an officer pull up.
In the video, you can hear police saying to drop the gun a split second before opening fire and shooting Moonesinghe. In video shown from the perspective of the officer, just seconds after the officer exits the vehicle can you hear the sound of gunfire.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers might find disturbing.
Man’s family releases statement
The Moonesinghe family released a statement to KXAN on Nov. 23, writing it would “push” APD for all information related to Moonesinghe’s death.
“On November 15, 2022, our son, brother, and uncle, Raj Moonesinghe, was shot in the back by police officers on his own front porch. He suffered terribly and was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds. No words can accurately capture the sorrow we feel and the love we hold in our hearts for the most caring, thoughtful, silly, loving, hardworking, and deeply admired person we’ve ever known. Losing him is a devastating blow to our family, leaving behind a niece and nephews who deeply admired him.
“We also mourn for all that Raj would have done with the rest of his life. He would have continued working on the school for children he was building in Zambia and sharing in the students’ love of soccer. He would have continued working with his brother at the company they started, inKind, to support small businesses and foster a community. Also, he would have spent time with his family: playing dolls with his niece, watching his nephew play college soccer, teaching his other nephew how to BBQ, enjoying Formula 1 with his dad, and taking care of his mother. He was a gentle giant who helped anyone in need, a church-goer who helped build a fence around his pastor’s home, a dog dad to his beloved Goldendoodle, and a support for his friends, family, and neighbors. Raj was the type of person who wouldn’t eat until everyone else in the room had taken food for themselves, and who would show up at the end of an event to help clean up even if he didn’t attend. Acts of service were his life passion, and all those he touched were blessed by his presence.
“Raj’s passing leaves behind many questions. We will push the Austin Police Department for all information surrounding his untimely and tragic passing. We deserve answers regarding why they shot and killed our beloved Raj on his front porch.”Statement from the Moonesinghe Family