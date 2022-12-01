AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn and Ring camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.

APD said at about 12:28 a.m., 911 received a call about a man with a gun in the 2200 block of S. 3rd St. The caller said the man seemed to be scared of something inside his own home before pointing his rifle inside and firing.

According to police, an officer arrived and gave Moonesinghe a verbal command to drop the gun before firing his department-approved firearm at Moonesinghe. APD said Moonesinghe was struck and fell to the ground, and the rifle was on the ground at his side.

After not receiving a response from Moonesinghe after he was shot, officers began life-saving measures, according to police.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials arrived at the scene nine minutes later, and Moonesinghe was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Austin Police released a Ring camera video that shows Moonesinghe outside his home with his rifle, pointing it at something off-camera and saying, “Are you sure you want this?” before firing the weapon. In the background you see an officer pull up.

In the video, you can hear police saying to drop the gun a split second before opening fire and shooting Moonesinghe. In video shown from the perspective of the officer, just seconds after the officer exits the vehicle can you hear the sound of gunfire.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers might find disturbing.

Man’s family releases statement

The Moonesinghe family released a statement to KXAN on Nov. 23, writing it would “push” APD for all information related to Moonesinghe’s death.