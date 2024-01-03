AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from officers involved in a Dec. 16 shooting in downtown Austin. Per APD policy, videos related to shootings involving officers must be released within 10 business days.

The officers involved in the incident were identified as ­­­­Detective Christopher Bell, who has 11 years of service with the department; Officer Thomas Childress, who has nine years of service with the department; and Officer Bradley Smith, who has 13 years of service with the department The officers were placed on administrative duty after the incident pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to APD.

Additionally, Corporal Anthony Allegretti and Senior Police Officer Chad Golding did not discharge their department-approved firearms, but APD said their body-cam videos do “offer a clearer visual” of the events as they happened.

APD released surveillance video, body camera video from three officers and audio from police radio traffic on its YouTube Wednesday.

Chain of events

On Dec. 16, APD said one person died and three bystanders were hurt after a shooting in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.

Around 11:52 p.m., officers assigned to the Sixth Street patrol area were approached by someone complaining someone was trying to enter a bar with a gun. Less than a minute later, officers got to the bar, where an employee denied entry to a man trying to enter the bar. That man was later identified as Trei Michael Adriec Hernandez, according to police.

Hernandez then moved from the doorway to a window adjacent to the entrance before the bar employee told police, “He can’t get in. He’s got a weapon on him.”

Then, around 11:54 p.m., Hernandez pulled out a firearm and pointed it at officers as they approached him, as well as at innocent bystanders, according to police.

Bell, Childress and Smith fired their department-approved firearms at Hernandez, and he fired back. According to police, Hernandez had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:02 a.m. Then, officers and Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR and rendered aid to Hernandez, as well as other victims on the scene.

Three bystanders were injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital, according to police. Police said the investigation into whether the suspect or the officers caused the injuries to the bystanders is ongoing.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.