AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department released relevant audio and video from a deadly south Austin shooting, as well as identified the officers involved.

James Woodrome, 60, was shot by an APD officer near an apartment in the early morning hours July 20. He later died, APD said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a woman stating a man was chasing her. Officers located the man, who approached police while holding a knife and shouting at the officers to shoot and kill him, according to APD.

APD said officers tried to de-escalate the situation by issuing commands and later firing stun guns, but they were unsuccessful in stopping the man from moving toward officers.

APD said the officer who fired his department-approved firearm was Officer Adam Reinhart, and the officers who used their department-approved tasers are Officer John Ricker and Officer Arlene Lozano.

APD said Reinhart had three years of APD service, Ricker had 13 years of service and Lozano was in a probation period with eight months of service.

Per APD protocol, all three officers were placed on administrative leave.

APD said it was doing two concurrent investigations into the incident. A criminal investigation will be conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative investigation will be conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight, the release said.

The video and audio from the incident can be viewed on the APD YouTube channel.

“In compliance with state law that prohibits the release of certain information and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the materials have been redacted,” APD said.