AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department released new details in a July 9 homicide investigation.

Police responded to a call at 5:17 p.m. from a man reporting someone had shot him near the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane.

When first responders arrived, the caller was found and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also found 15-year-old Quade Goode near the same area. According to APD, Goode died at the scene.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Goode that found his cause of death was gunshot wounds.

During the preliminary investigation, police said at least three people were present during the shooting, and a person of interest has been identified.

APD continued investigating the northeast Austin homicide as of Wednesday. This case is Austin’s 39th homicide of 2022.