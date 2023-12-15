AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from officers involved in a shooting that occurred Dec. 2 in south Austin. Per APD policy, the video related to this incident was required to be released within 10 business days.

APD said two department officers were under investigation after shooting a man allegedly suffering a mental health crisis. A detective and officer involved in the incident were identified as Detective Manuel Delgado-Eberhardt and Officer Robert Mattingly.

Mattingly, who shot his department-approved firearm, has been with APD for five years and 11 months. Delgado-Eberhardt, who also shot his department-approved firearm, has 11 years and nine months of service with the department, according to APD.

APD released body camera video from two officers and 911 audio on its YouTube Friday

APD said both the detective and officer were placed on administrative leave.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Brecon Lane after a 911 caller said a man had intentionally hurt himself and was severely bleeding. That man was identified by police as 49-year-old Christophe Vanover. Police said he “may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers announced themselves and entered the residence to check on the welfare of Vanover. Upon finding Vanover in the home, officers said he pointed a gun at them.

Mattingly used a taser; however, police said it was ineffective. APD said Mattingly and Delgado-Eberhardt then shot their department-approved firearms toward Vanover.

Following the shots fired, two additional APD mental health officers arrived and entered the residence. APD SWAT was initially called to assist, but it was then canceled, and Vanover was taken into custody.

However, Delgado-Eberhardt then told police he was “stuck inside the residence,” and officers said they could no longer see Vanover.

“The Mental Health Officers communicated with Mr. Vanover for several minutes in an attempt to help him and render any necessary medical aid,” APD said.

He was then “safely taken into custody,” and no officers were injured, according to police.

Police said the officers and Austin-Travis County EMS then escorted Vanover out of the residence, and he was taken to the hospital. Vanover remained in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, Vanover was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.