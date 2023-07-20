AUSTIN (KXAN) – Ten years after his death, the Austin Police Department on Wednesday released new information about the investigation into the death of Roberto Robby Reyna.

According to APD, officers found Reyna, who was 36 at the time, with gunshot wounds in the living room of his grandmother’s home on July 19, 2013. Reyna was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

APD said a family member who was with Roberto Reyna at the time he was shot told police that he and Reyna were swimming in the pool behind the home when a vehicle pulled up in front of the house. On Wednesday, APD described the vehicle as a black SUV.

A man got out of the SUV and, according to APD, walked toward the backyard. APD said Reyna left the pool and spoke with the man for several minutes before the man pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Police describe the man as:

Hispanic

5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9 inches tall

Bald or with very short hair

Medium build

Last seen wearing a knee-length, black t-shirt and dark blue jeans

Reyna and the family member ran inside the house where Reyna collapsed.

Reyna owned an upholstery business and taught his younger cousins how to upholster, APD said. He was planning to get a business degree. Reyna’s family was planning a lake trip the next day in celebration of his birthday.

APD said investigators have spoken with witnesses, family and friends of Reyna to try and identify the suspect, but all known leads have been worked through.