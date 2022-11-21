One man is dead after being shot by an APD officer off South Third Street in south Austin on Nov. 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN(KXAN) – On Monday, the Austin Police Department released new details surrounding a fatal Nov. 15 police shooting in the 2200 block of South 3rd Street in south Austin.

At approximately 12:28 a.m. Nov. 15, APD received a call regarding a man with a gun. The caller said the man seemed to be scared of something inside his own home before pointing his rifle inside and firing.

Austin Police identified the man killed as 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.

APD said two officers arrived at the scene, and as one of the officers pulled up to the residence, he heard gunshots and realized he was in front of Moonesinghe.

“Both arriving officers then drove past the residence. The two officers exited their vehicles and sought cover while Mr. Moonesinghe, who was standing on the porch, continued firing a rifle,” APD said.

An officer gave Moonesinghe verbal command to drop the gun before firing his department-approved firearm at Moonesinghe. According to APD, Moonesinghe was struck and fell to the ground. The rifle was also on the ground at his side.

APD said another officer gave verbal commands to Moonesinghe to show his hands but did not receive a response. Officers then began life-saving measures, according to APD.

The front door of the home was open, and officers could see inside. There was no one was found inside, according to police.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene at 12:37 a.m., and Moonesinghe was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

“The rifle observed on the ground near Mr. Moonesinghe and several spent shell casings were recovered and seized as evidence,” police said.

According to APD, the incident was captured on police body-worn camera.

The officer that fired at and struck Moonesinghe has been placed on administrative leave, per APD policy. The officer has two years and nine months of service with the department, according to APD.

“APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident; a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight,” APD said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.