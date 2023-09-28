AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police Wednesday released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday in southeast Austin.

According to APD, Shane Donaway, 46, died at the scene of the crash in the 6600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road near William Cannon Drive. Austin Travis County-EMS posted that paramedics performed CPR on Donaway before he died.

APD said the crash is being investigated as Austin’s 67th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 70 fatalities for the year. As of September 24, 2022, 76 fatal crashes resulted in 78 deaths, according to APD.

An investigation into Sunday’s crash is still pending, APD said, and information may change.

APD asked anyone with information should call the Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. Police also accept anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477.