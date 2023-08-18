Austin Police officers still on scene the morning after an officer was shot on Channel Island Drive in southeast Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released bodycam footage from an incident in which an officer and a suspect were shot during a welfare check in southeast Austin, which led to a SWAT stand-off.

In addition to sharing the body camera video on its YouTube page, the department also identified the officers who fired at the suspect, 56-year-old Dwayne Brzozowski. Detective Daniel Jackson was one of them and was also hurt. Detective Christopher Van Buren also fired his gun. Jackson has been with APD for eight years and 11 months, and Van Buren had worked there for 10 years and three months.

Both were placed on administrative leave, which is the department’s protocol when officers fire their weapons while on duty. APD is conducting both a criminal investigation and an administrative investigation into what happened.

What happened

Earlier this month, two APD detectives responded to a “check welfare” call on Channel Island Drive. The caller said he had not seen his neighbor for six to eight months and provided more details that indicated something could be wrong, according to APD.

That area is east of Interstate 35 and west of Onion Creek.

The department said the detectives noted the home seemed in disrepair, with an abnormal vegetative growth that appeared unmaintained for some time in the backyard.

The detectives contacted their supervisor about the findings, and they were authorized to try to enter the home. The detectives knocked on the front door but did not receive a response, so they kicked in the door to check on the welfare of the resident.

APD said the officers identified themselves as Austin Police before entering the residence, and “within seconds, the resident, later identified as Dwayne Brzozowski, moved toward the detectives with a firearm.”

According to APD, one detective said “Gun!” and both detectives moved away from the home in opposite directions. APD said Brzozowski then came out with a gun.

The department said as the detectives took cover, Brzozowski began to shoot.

According to the department, one of the detectives said over the police radio that he was shot and needed assistance.

Both officers shot back during the encounter, and according to APD, Brzozowski was injured in the process.

The department said after that, Brzozowski went back into his residence, and a SWAT call-out was initiated to assist at the scene.

Eventually, Brzozowski left the residence and surrendered to the police without further incident.

Brzozowski was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony, and two counts of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

As of APD’s last reporting, both Brzozowski and the officer who was shot were treated and in stable condition.