AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from a Dec. 26 incident in which an officer fatally shot a man who was carrying a BB gun. Police said at the time of the shooting, the BB gun appeared to be a rifle.

Police said the man pointed the gun at the officers before he was shot.

APD released the video on its YouTube page Tuesday. The video and audio released contain graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Per APD policy, videos related to shootings involving officers must be released within 10 business days of the incident. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the audio and video before it was released.

The man who died was later identified by APD as Konrad Farad Khorshahian, 63.

The officer who fired his department-approved gun was identified as Andrew Horne, who has four and a half years of service with the department. He was placed on administrative leave after the incident pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to APD.

APD said the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

APD is conducting two investigations — a criminal investigation with the special investigations unit and the DA’s office and an administrative investigation by the APD Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

What happened

The officer-involved shooting took place in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane, near Dessau Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson said at about 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a man in a parking lot firing what appeared to be a rifle. The first police unit then arrived at the scene at 1:25 p.m., and a second officer shortly after.

It was later determined that Khorshahian made the call to 911, APD said.

As the two officers drove through the parking lot, Henderson said one officer communicated over the radio that a man had pointed a gun at them as they drove past. Numerous residents were walking in the parking lot at the same time.

At about 1:27 p.m., both officers exited their marked police units and took cover behind vehicles. Henderson said the officers stated Khorshahian continued to point the apparent gun at them.

“One officer stated that he was unsure if it was a rifle or a BB gun,” Henderson said during a press conference the same day.

At about 1:28 p.m., Khorshahian yelled at the officers that he wanted the officers to shoot him as he stood behind a van, according to Henderson. Officers continued to give verbal commands to Khorshahian, identifying themselves as APD and asking him to drop the weapon.

At 1:29 p.m., APD said Khorshahian pointed his rifle toward Officer Horne, and the officer fired his gun at Khorshahian.

EMS was called to the scene, and at about 1:30 p.m. officers began giving medical aid to Khorshahian. At 1:48 p.m., Khorshahian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to Henderson.