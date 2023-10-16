AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released body camera footage and 911 audio after a man died in APD custody death in northwest Austin earlier this month.

APD identified the man who died as Reice Brown, 27.

Brown was stunned by an officer Oct. 3 after police said he repeatedly hit himself with a metal object in front of them. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The incident was recorded on two officers’ body cameras.

DISCLAIMER: Police body-worn camera footage has been edited for time and sensitivity.

APD said the officer who deployed his weapon has roughly three years of experience with the department. In a news release Monday, police identified him as Officer Thomas Bores.

The officer who arrived and helped Bores is Officer William Simonton, and the third officer who was on the scene and rendered aid is Officer Ethan Turk, according to police. Simonton has nearly two years of service, and Turk has five years of service with APD, the release said.

Once Bores used a stun gun, Brown fell to the ground, and the metal object was on the ground next to him, the release said. Brown was then placed in handcuffs. All three officers assisted with first aid to Brown before Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene.

Brown was then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:05 a.m., according to police.

APD said last week it was conducting two concurrent investigations. The APD Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, is conducting a criminal investigation, and the APD Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative investigation, per APD.

The footage released

APD also released footage of the in-custody death via news release, on YouTube and other social media, the release said.

All of the material was released on APD’s YouTube page. WARNING: The videos linked in this story contain graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Materials released include:

Two 9-1-1 audio files

One Police Radio Traffic audio file

Body-worn camera – Officer Thomas Bores

Body-worn camera – Officer William Simonton

Patrol Car Dashcam video – Officer Thomas Bores

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.