APD releases additional information on crash where a man was hit and killed while walking on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police release more details on a north Austin crash where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck on Interstate Highway 35 just north of U.S. 183.

According to reports, at 10:31 p.m. on Monday, April 20, a black 2014 Ford F-150 was heading north on the inside lane in the 7800 block of I-35. That is where it crashed into a man who was walking with an acquaintance, APD says.

Crews with Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on the man who was hit but he was declared dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is not being released until family has been notified, police say.

The other man was not injured. Police detained him at the time and said he was talking to detectives. According to APD, walking on the highway is an arrestable offense.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873.

This death marks the 29th deadly crash of 2020 and the 31st fatality. By comparison, at this time in 2019, there were 24 traffic fatalities.