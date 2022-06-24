AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday afternoon, Austin police released body cam and dash cam footage providing more information of a June 12th police shooting that killed a 42-year-old man.

During a press conference after the incident, Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon said an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road near the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane with an occupant inside. The officer said the occupant had a knife, so additional officers were called to respond.

Austin police said the man appeared to be agitated, and he would not put the knife down. The man then shouted at the officers “just shoot me.” Officers continued to deescalate the situation when the man advanced toward the officers.

One officer deployed a less-lethal firearm at the man, but it was ineffective. The advances continued, and two other officers fired their APD-issued guns and shot the man. The officers immediately began life-saving measures by using tourniquets and CPR.

At 1:09 p.m., Austin police said the man died from his injuries.