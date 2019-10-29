APD provides tips to keep trick-or-treaters and homes safe this Halloween

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Halloween is almost upon us. As trick-or-treaters are busy putting the final touches on their costumes, the Austin Police Department wants to provide parents with a few safety tips for Halloween night.
APD says it’s important for all parents to know the best practices for trick-or-treating safety:
- If not going out with your trick-or-treater be sure to know their route.
- Always take a flashlight.
- Make sure costumes, shoes and treat bags are safe.
- Remind children about the dangers of entering a stranger’s home or car. Don’t enter a home unless you know the people.
- Lay down rules with your children about not eating candy until they get home. Make sure to inspect all candy before eating.
- Be aware of drivers, they will have a hard time seeing you, especially at dusk.
- It is important to never cross the street from in between parked cars.
- Be careful of open flames inside jack-o-lanterns because they present a fire hazard.
- Only visit well-lit houses.
- Make sure any fake weapons are made from cardboard or another flexible material to avoid injury and to avoid them being mistaken as real.
- Don’t cut across yards or enter backyards. Stay on sidewalks.
- Follow traffic signals and don’t jaywalk.
- Be careful of cars turning or backing up.
- Respect other people and be polite. Don’t forget to say thank you.
If you don’t have trick-or-treaters to worry about Austin police want you to know that it is also important that your home is safe and accessible for any visitors:
- Make sure to turn on porch lights.
- Move lit jack-o-lanterns to a safe distance for fire safety.
- Remove any hazardous objects from your yard.
- Drive slowly.
- Report any suspicious activity to the police.
And one final “pro-tip” for trick-or-treaters:
- Be sure to carry a second candy bag in case your first one breaks or gets filled up!