APD provides tips to keep trick-or-treaters and homes safe this Halloween

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Halloween is almost upon us. As trick-or-treaters are busy putting the final touches on their costumes, the Austin Police Department wants to provide parents with a few safety tips for Halloween night.

APD says it’s important for all parents to know the best practices for trick-or-treating safety:

If not going out with your trick-or-treater be sure to know their route.

Always take a flashlight.

Make sure costumes, shoes and treat bags are safe.

Remind children about the dangers of entering a stranger’s home or car. Don’t enter a home unless you know the people.

Lay down rules with your children about not eating candy until they get home. Make sure to inspect all candy before eating.

Be aware of drivers, they will have a hard time seeing you, especially at dusk.

It is important to never cross the street from in between parked cars.

Be careful of open flames inside jack-o-lanterns because they present a fire hazard.

Only visit well-lit houses.

Make sure any fake weapons are made from cardboard or another flexible material to avoid injury and to avoid them being mistaken as real.

Don’t cut across yards or enter backyards. Stay on sidewalks.

Follow traffic signals and don’t jaywalk.

Be careful of cars turning or backing up.

Respect other people and be polite. Don’t forget to say thank you.

If you don’t have trick-or-treaters to worry about Austin police want you to know that it is also important that your home is safe and accessible for any visitors:

Make sure to turn on porch lights.

Move lit jack-o-lanterns to a safe distance for fire safety.

Remove any hazardous objects from your yard.

Drive slowly.

Report any suspicious activity to the police.

And one final “pro-tip” for trick-or-treaters: