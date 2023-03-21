AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department provided more details about a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred in northwest Austin March 14, according to a APD news release.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash between an SUV and an unidentified pedestrian in the 12300 block of Farm-to-Market 620, the release said.

Police said the pedestrian died on the scene. By Tuesday, detectives were working to identify the pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 22nd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 22 fatalities for the year, police said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.