AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department provided more details about names of the victims of suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened on Bernoulli Drive over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive on Saturday, Nov. 12, according to police.

Officer Jorge Pastore was killed while trying to rescue two people being held hostage in Austin, Texas, police said. (KXAN Photos/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

APD Officer Jorge Pastore died during the shooting, and another office was injured but was released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to police.

Two other victims were found inside the home and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to APD.

A neighbor said the funeral for the three people who died in the home during the shooting, which escalated to a SWAT situation, was held Tuesday.

KXAN identified the names of the victim and suspect with the neighbor and the Islamic Center of Greater Austin on Tuesday. APD provided additional confirmation on Wednesday:

Eyman Ahmed Elnemrnassar, 63

Riad Mohamed Nassar, 33

Suspect: Ahmed Mohamed Nassar, 35

APD provided also Wednesday a timeline of the events that led up to the shooting.

Two concurrent investigations

APD said it would conduct two simultaneous investigations into this incident. APD Special Investigations Unit and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office will conduct criminal investigation, and the APD Internal Affairs Unit with the Austin Office of Police Oversight will conduct an administrative one.

Officers’ body-worn cameras

Police said the shooting was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras, and video related to the shooting will be released within ten business days.

Austin Police said three officers discharged their firearms. The first officer has eight years and 11 months of service, the second officer has 11 years and four months of service, and the third has 16 years and 11 months of service. All three officers have been placed on administrative leave, per APD protocol.