AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released information surrounding a Tuesday night fatal crash in east Austin.

APD said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Clayton Lane and North Interstate 35 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed the driver of the vehicle, who traveled alone, crashed into a retaining wall and died on the scene. An APD report listed the individual as an unidentified person.

This incident was being investigated as Austin’s 24th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 24 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 21 fatal crashes resulted in 22 deaths.

Anyone with any information surrounding this crash should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.