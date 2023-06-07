AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department provided information Tuesday about a crash that killed a motorcyclist last month in northwest Austin.

According to police, at approximately 2:38 a.m. on May 26, officers responded to a single-motorcycle crash in the 10200 block of Research Boulevard heading north.

APD said detectives believed the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the inside guardrail. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and died shortly thereafter, according to police.

In a news release, APD said the motorcyclist who died remained unidentified.

Austin police said an investigation into this incident is still pending, but they’re looking into it as Austin’s 39th fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident was asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.