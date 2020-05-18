APD, police association donate more than $2K to Meals on Wheels Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Polie Department is donating more than $2,000 to Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

The department announced the donation Monday, and will present the organization with the check at 10 a.m. at Meals on Wheels Central Texas headquarters, 3227 E. 5th Street.

APD Commander Chris Vallejo organized the donation drive in the Jaime Padron North Substation, and officers raised more than $1,000 with a raffle.

The Austin Police Department added $1,000 to the donation, taking it over the $2,000 mark.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas provides food delivery service for home-bound senior citizens and people with disabilities.