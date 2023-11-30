AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thanksgiving Day.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Airport Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m.

According to APD, a pedestrian was hit by a pick-up truck, and the driver of the truck left the scene immediately without stopping or calling 911.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 80th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 83 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.