APD: Person killed in north Austin after driver runs red light, causes crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a driver is dead after their vehicle was hit by another driver who ran a red light in north Austin early Monday morning.

According to APD, the driver who ran the red light was traveling west on Rutland Drive at 1:35 a.m., when they broadsided the driver heading north on Mearns Meadow Boulevard.

The driver who was hit died at the scene.

Police detained the other driver as they continue to investigate the crash.

Police shut down the intersection of Rutland and Mearns Meadow after the crash. APD says officers remained at the crash site as of 4:30 a.m.

