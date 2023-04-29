AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided details surrounding a traffic fatality that occurred Tuesday in southeast Austin near Del Valle.

APD said at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash between an SUV and an unidentified pedestrian in the 3000 block of South FM 973 heading southbound.

Police said when the crash occurred, the pedestrian was walking in the right traffic lane.

“The unknown person died on the scene. The SUV driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation,” APD said.

According to police, this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 32nd fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.