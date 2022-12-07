AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian died earlier this month after a crash in southeast Austin near the airport on Nov. 30, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said the pedestrian who died hasn’t been identified yet.

The crash took place at 8:37 a.m. on Nov. 30 in the 7700 block of E. Ben White Blvd. service road eastbound, APD said. That’s near East Riverside Drive.

A pickup truck hit the pedestrian, APD said. The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they died on Dec. 2.

Anyone with details about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.