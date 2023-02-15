AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a driver who is suspected of hitting their passenger with their car and then driving off. APD says the passenger died at the scene.

According to an APD release Tuesday, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at intersection of Rutland Drive and North Lamar Boulevard.

APD says the preliminary information indicates the passenger got of the vehicle and was hit by the same vehicle.

According to APD, the driver did not stop to render aid and left.

APD did not identify the passenger who died.

Austin Police say this is Austin’s 10th deadly crash of 2023, resulting in 10 deaths for the year.

APD says the investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.