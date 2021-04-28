APD, other local first responders doing ‘active attack’ training at Camp Mabry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency agencies around Austin are holding “active attack” response training from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Mabry.

The Austin Police Department said in a news release that is why there will be “a marked increase” at the military headquarters. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department, Camp Mabry security and other agencies will all take part in the training.

APD says the purpose of the training is to work with all emergency responders in what the department calls a “realistic scenario that tests and refreshes response protocols to ensure we are prepared.”

It’s a previously scheduled, yearly training and isn’t due to recent incidents, and there aren’t any known threats to the community currently, APD said.

