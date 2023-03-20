AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police launched a homicide investigation Sunday night after a man died following a Sunday night house fire.

According to APD, 911 got a call at 10:53 p.m. about someone trapped in a house that was on fire in the 9000 block of Meridian Oaks Lane. That is just east of Interstate 35 and west of Slaughter Lane.

APD says police and fire crews arrived at 11 p.m. and were able to put the fire out. While searching the home, APD says AFD crews found a man in his 30s with “obvious signs of trauma incompatible with life” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Police say another man was inside the home at the time of the fire. APD says that man called 911.

Police believe the second man is a witness and they say he is not in custody. According to police, that man is doing okay and is talking to investigators.

APD is investigating this as Austin’s 18th homicide of the year.