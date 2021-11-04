Austin’s 78th homicide at north Austin apartment complex, no suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says officers are investigating a homicide Thursday in north Austin.
APD responded to a call at 7:27 a.m. of a man lying in a stairwell at the St. Johns West apartment complex at 601 W. St. Johns Ave. APD said the caller thought the man was “beyond help.” The man, who APD described as a “Middle Eastern man in his mid-30s,” was pronounced dead at the scene. APD said the man had “obvious signs of trauma incompatible with life” when officers found him.
The apartment complex is close to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and east of North Lamar Boulevard.
APD said it doesn’t have a suspect in custody, and it’s the 78th homicide in Austin this year.
Anyone with information about what happened should call APD homicide detectives at 512-477-3588.