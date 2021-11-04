Austin’s 78th homicide at north Austin apartment complex, no suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says officers are investigating a homicide Thursday in north Austin.

APD responded to a call at 7:27 a.m. of a man lying in a stairwell at the St. Johns West apartment complex at 601 W. St. Johns Ave. APD said the caller thought the man was “beyond help.” The man, who APD described as a “Middle Eastern man in his mid-30s,” was pronounced dead at the scene. APD said the man had “obvious signs of trauma incompatible with life” when officers found him.

APD is in north Austin on Thursday investigating a homicide on St. Johns Ave. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

The apartment complex is close to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and east of North Lamar Boulevard.

APD said it doesn’t have a suspect in custody, and it’s the 78th homicide in Austin this year.

Anyone with information about what happened should call APD homicide detectives at 512-477-3588.