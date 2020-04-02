APD officers will not be pulling over drivers to see if they’re violating stay-at-home orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says drivers will not be pulled over to make sure they are following the current stay at home order.

Chief Brian Manley’s statement came during a virtual town hall meeting with City of Austin and Travis County leaders on Wednesday.

He explained that the first day the order went into effect there a few drivers pulled over across central Texas.

They were then questioned to make sure they didn’t violate the order.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest coronavirus news in Austin, Texas, the United States and the world

“We now had the opportunity to put out specific direction to our officers,” said Manley. “I know I have had conversations with the sheriff and others to where we are educating the officer on what the expectation is. And that is, number one: you are not going to stop for the sole purpose on whether or not they are in compliance with the orders that we have in place on staying home staying safe.”

Manley adds no one needs any letters or IDs to show they are an essential employee.