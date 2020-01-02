APD officers will not be indicted in 2018 incident involving man’s death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County Special Grand Jury has concluded its review into the November 2018 death of a man that involved Austin Police Department officers and decided they should not be indicted.

In a Dec. 23 release, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced that the Special Grand Jury did not return an indictment for officers Gabriel Dobkin, Raul Dominguez, Jordan Carey and Corp. Joseph Price.

The case is related to the Nov. 5 death of 39-year-old Paul Landry.

According to the Travis Co. DA’s Office, on that date, Dobkin reported to the intersection of Braker Lane and Metric Boulevard in north Austin after several 911 calls about a man in the roadway.

Dobkin reportedly found Landry in the middle of the road and ordered him to move. After Landry showed signs of being in an “altered state,” Dobkin called for backup.

Dobkin tried putting Landry in handcuffs with the assistance of Dominguez, but Landry reportedly resisted and a struggle ensued.

At this time, Carey arrived and helped restrain Landry in a nearby grassy area. While waiting for the ambulance, the struggle continued, the DA’s Office says, and Price arrived and put handcuffs on Landry’s feet.

The physical struggle lasted about 5 minutes and consisted of the officers applying pressure to Landry’s body. The DA’s Office says no strikes were delivered or weapons used.

Landry went into cardiac arrest when EMS arrived, the review says. This was due to a combination of the effects of methamphetamine toxicity, in addition to the physical restraint.

Landry’s toxicology report reflected a methamphetamine level over four times the lethal dose. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Special Grand Jury reviewed evidence and heard testimony from multiple witnesses for about 18 hours before reaching its conclusion.