AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several of the police officers who responded to a kidnapping call last week commended a teenage girl for hatching the plan to escape from her alleged captors.

Three of the five officers who helped thwart the kidnapping attempt and reunite the girl with her family spoke to reporters Monday afternoon, sharing new details about how they learned of this situation. Officers Rachel Stahlke, Cody Carr and Callie Wolfe shared they went to a store located near Shoal Creek Boulevard and Steck Avenue on July 25 after the girl called 911. They described how she managed to free herself before they arrived.

“She made a plan. She convinced them to let her go into the store. She said she needed to use the restroom,” Wolfe explained. “Once inside the store, she ran to the back of the store and found a place to hide. She actually, I guess, made contact with some of the employees there, and they helped her. She made contact with her mom originally, who advised her to call 911, and that’s how we got involved. Then she gave a very detailed description of the three suspects and the vehicle.”

Stahlke said everything the girl did in that situation helped her and the other officers find and detain the alleged kidnappers. Two were in the store’s parking lot, while the other was inside the building.

“Her detailed description of where she was, who she was with and her quick access to be able to reach 911 and our response time to get to her had a big role in how quickly we were able to recover her,” Stahlke said. “I think she did everything right in the moment, and that helped us a lot in trying to get her back safely.”

“I think this little girl was very brave, and she did everything that she was supposed to,” Wolfe said. “She made a plan. She executed that plan, and then she gave us all the details we needed, so when we made it to Lowe’s, we could make immediate action.”

According to police, one suspect was arrested, and charges are pending on the others.

“This story was on its way to becoming every parent’s worst nightmare but thanks to these brave officers and their quick response to the situation, we were able to reunite the child with her family,” Chief Joseph Chacon said in a social media post.

Wolfe shared she made contact with the girl’s mother to let her know police had her daughter safely in their hands. The mother previously reported the girl missing on July 21, according to Austin police.

“She was obviously very relieved and very emotional, and I’m glad that they’re together now,” Wolfe added.

The officers who spoke at the news conference Monday afternoon did not share any information about the circumstances surrounding the initial kidnapping.