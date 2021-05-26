APD officers who pulled man from burning pickup to receive public commendation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin police officers will receive public commendations Wednesday after they pulled a man from a burning pickup on Monday.

APD officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera pulled the man, who was unconscious, out of the burning pickup in the 1000 block of W. Stassney Ln. moments before it blew up. It was fully engulfed with the man inside before the officers pulled him to safety.

Austin-Travis County EMS treated the man for his injuries and the Austin Fire Department put the fire out.

