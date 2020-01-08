APD officers turning to load-bearing vests to avoid issues with duty belts

Live Now
apd vests

APD is offering vests in place of duty belts (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than half of officers with the Austin Police Department have ordered exterior load-bearing vests to hold the majority of their tools, rather than a duty belt.

APD designed the vests with a contractor last year after a number of officers came forward with complaints about back issues from wearing heavy duty belts.

Officers with proof of a medical condition related to the use of the duty belt are eligible to have their vests paid for by the department. Other officers must purchase the vest on their own.

A belt still needs to be worn to hold officers’ guns and tasers, but other weapons and tools may be worn in the vest.

At 6 on KXAN, police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell will look into how the use of load-bearing vests could help prevent issues like that in Friday’s stabbing, when an officer’s duty belt slipped.

